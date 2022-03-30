Crude Oil Reverses Higher Once More – What To Watch

The near-term targets in WTI Crude Oil were hit, and traders got a pullback to buy into.

Now is where things get tricky. The latest bullish reversal produced an ellipse buy signal and perhaps we test the MFU-4 price target at $115.20 (we already hit this and wrote about it here).

Only a break above $115 would signal a retest of the high and potential move to $127 (MFU-5 target). A move back under the recent low (latest reversal area) would bearish.

I still like the energy space and the $XOP. There are many stocks in this sector that continue to screen well in my work. ETFs like $XOP and $OIH allow trend trading exposure without stock picking.

Crude Oil Futures Chart

