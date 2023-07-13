CPI, Bonds, Inflation: What’s Next For Stocks and Gold?

For today’s market update, I am providing an interview (video) I did on Real Vision with Ash Bennington.

Herein we cover the following topics:

CPI Inflation and market reaction.

What’s going on in the Russel and Nasdaq?

How the Fed will respond?

Bonds

Metals

Inflation

Find a chart of the Gold ETF below for reference. You can also find our price support/resistance levels for important ETFs further below.

VIDEO – Real Vision Interview (Michele Schneider)

–

Gold ETF (GLD) Chart

–

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 440 -450 range

Russell 2000 (IWM) Can it hold 190

Dow (DIA) 34,000 pivotal

Nasdaq (QQQ) 370 pivotal support

Regional banks (KRE) 42.00 44.00 range

Semiconductors (SMH) 150 support

Transportation (IYT) Closed unchanged-interesting

Biotechnology (IBB) 121-135 range

Retail (XRT) closed red-even more interesting that IYT unchanged

