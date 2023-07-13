CPI, Bonds, Inflation: What’s Next For Stocks and Gold?

For today’s market update, I am providing an interview (video) I did on Real Vision with Ash Bennington.
Herein we cover the following topics:
- CPI Inflation and market reaction.
- What’s going on in the Russel and Nasdaq?
- How the Fed will respond?
- Bonds
- Metals
- Inflation
Find a chart of the Gold ETF below for reference. You can also find our price support/resistance levels for important ETFs further below.
VIDEO – Real Vision Interview (Michele Schneider)
Gold ETF (GLD) Chart
Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:
S&P 500 (SPY) 440 -450 range
Russell 2000 (IWM) Can it hold 190
Dow (DIA) 34,000 pivotal
Nasdaq (QQQ) 370 pivotal support
Regional banks (KRE) 42.00 44.00 range
Semiconductors (SMH) 150 support
Transportation (IYT) Closed unchanged-interesting
Biotechnology (IBB) 121-135 range
Retail (XRT) closed red-even more interesting that IYT unchanged
