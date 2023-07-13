CPI, Bonds, Inflation: What’s Next For Stocks and Gold?

By
Michele Schneider
-

For today’s market update, I am providing an interview (video) I did on Real Vision with Ash Bennington.

Herein we cover the following topics:

  • CPI Inflation and market reaction.
  • What’s going on in the Russel and Nasdaq?
  • How the Fed will respond?
  • Bonds
  • Metals
  • Inflation

Find a chart of the Gold ETF below for reference. You can also find our price support/resistance levels for important ETFs further below.

VIDEO – Real Vision Interview (Michele Schneider)

Gold ETF (GLD) Chart

gld gold etf trading buy signal bullish rally precious metals investors - chart image

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 440 -450 range 

Russell 2000 (IWM) Can it hold 190

Dow (DIA) 34,000 pivotal 

Nasdaq (QQQ) 370 pivotal support 

Regional banks (KRE) 42.00 44.00 range

Semiconductors (SMH) 150 support

Transportation (IYT) Closed unchanged-interesting 

Biotechnology (IBB) 121-135 range 

Retail (XRT) closed red-even more interesting that IYT unchanged

