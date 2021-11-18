Coffee Prices Soar, As Breakout Sends Cup of $JO Higher!

Commodities continue to run higher as inflation concerns are becoming an everyday reality for U.S. consumers.

Recently, I highlighted a key equities to commodities ratio and asked, is it “Time For Commodities To Out-Perform Equities?“.

Today, we turn our attention to an elevated agricultural commodity: coffee. And we look at rising coffee prices through the lens of “weekly” chart of the iPath Coffee ETF (JO).

As you can see, JO spent 3 years forming a rounded base before breaking out this year.

That breakout lead to another consolidation for Coffee (JO)… before breaking out yet again to new highs at (1).

Coffee is perking higher as the upside breakouts continue! Put it on your radar and stay tuned!

iPath Coffee ETF “weekly” Chart

