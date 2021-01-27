Citigroup Stock (C) Reverses Higher – Trade Setup

Scanning stock charts within the financial sector, I found a reversal trading setup on Citigroup (C).

A price reversal higher has triggered an ellipse buy signal.

Citigroup’s stock price is reversing higher off of the 50 day moving average. This provides a good risk-reward, with a stop being placed at $58.50.

If looking to further control risk, one could hedge with the Financials Sector ETF (XLF).

Citigroup Stock Chart

