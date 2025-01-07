Chinese Bond Yields Collapse; U.S., German Yields Breaking Out?

There are a lot of moving parts across the global economy.

From commodity prices to employment data to bond yields, investors pay attention.

Today we look at government bond yields (i.e. interest rates)… and how they are moving in opposite directions in China compared to the U.S. and Germany.

As you can see on the “weekly” chart below, Chinese government bond yields are falling… and falling fast of late. Economic worries continue to swirl.

Meanwhile, U.S and German 10-year yields are elevated and are currently attempting to breakout above 1-year falling resistance lines. Inflation remains a concern but higher interest rates make borrowing more difficult.

With Chinese interest rates in steep decline and U.S. / German rates potentially breaking out, consumers and investors are getting concerning, yet mixed economic messages. Stay tuned!

Chinese, German, and U.S. 10-Year Government Bond Yields Chart

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

The author may have a position in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.