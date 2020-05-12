Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stumbles as JPMorgan Lowers Price Target, More Downside Ahead

On Tuesday, JPMorgan lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory NASDAQ: CAKE from $29 to $19 while maintaining a hold rating on the stock.

The stock (ticker CAKE) is down around 5% during Tuesday’s trading session at $20.30 as of 2 PM ET.

Let’s discuss the weekly price chart and market cycles. 

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that CAKE is late in a rising phase and due to form an intermediate-term high. Weekly momentum is positive.

cheesecake factory stock cake earnings weakness analysis downgrade bearish lower price target

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term resistance at 21.77 followed by another zone of resistance from 26.26 – 29.88.

On the downside, there are intermediate-term supports from 18.77 – 16.90.

For the bulls to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a weekly close above 38.67.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

CAKE is in a very negative intermediate-term cycle pattern. There is a likelihood that the stock trades down to the intermediate-term supports beginning at 18.77 by the end of July. 

