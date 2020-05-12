Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stumbles as JPMorgan Lowers Price Target, More Downside Ahead

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Chart

On Tuesday, JPMorgan lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory NASDAQ: CAKE from $29 to $19 while maintaining a hold rating on the stock.

The stock (ticker CAKE) is down around 5% during Tuesday’s trading session at $20.30 as of 2 PM ET.

Let’s discuss the weekly price chart and market cycles.

At askSlim we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that CAKE is late in a rising phase and due to form an intermediate-term high. Weekly momentum is positive.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term resistance at 21.77 followed by another zone of resistance from 26.26 – 29.88.

On the downside, there are intermediate-term supports from 18.77 – 16.90.

For the bulls to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a weekly close above 38.67.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

CAKE is in a very negative intermediate-term cycle pattern. There is a likelihood that the stock trades down to the intermediate-term supports beginning at 18.77 by the end of July.

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.