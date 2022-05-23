Can Treasury Bonds (TLT) Reverse Higher From Historic Oversold Level?

It’s been an ugly couple of year for US Treasury Bonds. T-bond prices have dropped sharply as yields have risen.

This has been an added pressure on retirement portfolios as treasury bonds are no longer trading like a conservative asset.

Time for a bounce in T-bonds?

Today, we take a look at the long-term “monthly” chart of the 20+ Year US Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

As you can see, 2 years ago bonds peaked and formed a historic bearish reversal pattern at the highest momentum reading ever.

Since then, bonds have been in a sharp decline. Currently, the treasury bonds ETF (TLT) is testing important support at its 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level (using 2004 lows / 2020 highs). So far this month TLT has rallied back from a sharp decline.

Could TLT form an equally impressive bullish reversal this month (from historic oversold levels)? We should know the answer at month-end! Stay tuned!!

$TLT Treasury Bonds ETF “monthly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.