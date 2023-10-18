Best Stock Educator Award 2023

With words like, “Schneider’s dedication to educating others about stocks is unparalleled,” Traders World Fintech Awards honors me in the most amazing way possible.

I have always been a teacher, whether in Special Education, or on the floor of the NY Commodities Exchanges as a chartist to my fellow traders, or in the last 2 decades, with MarketGauge and our clients.

Financial literacy might be one of the most underrepresented curricula in the U.S. if not the world!

My Economic Modern Family was created to fill the gap between basically no financial literacy taught in schools and beyond, to how folks can learn about stocks and the markets in a fun, tangible, and incredibly accurate way.

Yesterday’s daily we covered the Family and how there is no better time look at the charts on a weekly timeframe.

Today, the Family shifted.

Small Caps and Retail (Gramps and Granny) woke up, while Sister Semiconductors fell.



Transportation IYT tested the top end of the range we discussed between 220-235.

For XRT, we can say the range to watch is 57-65.

Small Caps or IWM needs to hold 170, and clear overhead resistance at 180.

Biotech IBB has been stuck in time for the last 4 weeks. 120-125 is the best range to watch.

Prodigal Son Regional Banks KRE, except for a couple of rallies and sell offs, sits between 40-45.

Bitcoin, a new member of the Family, was featured over the weekend in our Daily. Now, as it holds 28,000, we are anticipating it can climb to $31,500.

And let’s not forget commodities.

My recent interview with Kitco where I warned, “higher bond yields could already be taking their toll on the U.S. economy and weak economic growth and stubborn inflation continue to create a stagflationary environment, which would be bullish for gold.”

Plus, in another recent Daily, we talked about DBA, the Agricultural ETF and DBC, the commodity index ETF.

“Over 21.80 we would begin to think more bullish in agriculturals. DBC on the right, more oil and precious metals focused, also underperforms the SPY. That is surprising and supports a risk on environment. Through 24.75 that picture changes.”

Traders’ World also wrote, “Her ability to connect with her students on a personal level, provide ongoing support, and foster a sense of community among her followers is remarkable.”

And for that, I THANK YOU-my loyal readers! It is because of you and your support that I won this incredible reward!

