Banks Underperformance A Sore Spot For Stock Market Bulls

Bank Index to S&P 500 Ratio Performance Chart
Banks continue to underperform the broad markets.
And this could become a problem for stock market bulls soon.
In today’s chart, we look at the ratio of the Bank Index to the S&P 500 Index. As you can see, there was a major divergence before the Financial Crisis in ’07-’08 as well as before the coronavirus crash this year.
The concern this year is that banks continue to act sickly compared to the broad market.
The Banks to S&P 500 ratio continues to head lower, reflecting a negative message from banks… and one that may take the broader market lower again soon. Stay tuned!
Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.