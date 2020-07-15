Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Warns on Low Interest Rates, Cycles Bearish

This morning, Bank of New York Mellon (BK) reported earnings.

The company reported $1.01 of EPS, which beat consensus estimates of $0.91.

BK reported revenue of $4.01B, which also beat consensus estimates of $3.91B.

Net interest revenue decreased to $780M, which fell short of consensus estimates of $792.3M.

CFO, Michael Santomassimo, told analysts that they are expecting continued pressure on net interest income (NII) due to persistently low rates. BK expects NII to fall between 8-11% over the next quarter.

The stock is down 6% on the day. Let’s review our weekly cycle analysis.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Weekly Chart

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that BK is in a declining phase. The next projected intermediate-term low is due between the middle-to-end of August. Weekly momentum is negative.

On the upside, there are intermediate-term Fibonacci resistances from 39.00 – 41.97 followed by a higher resistance level at 46.21.

On the downside, there are intermediate-term supports from 34.78– 32.81 followed by a lower support level at 29.99.

For the bulls to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a close above 46.21

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

BK is in a declining phase with negative weekly momentum. There is a likelihood that the stock will test the intermediate-term supports beginning at 34.78 by the end of August before entering into a more favorable period.

