Are U.S. Equities Nearing a “Pause”?

I have reviewed many of the key U.S. stock market indices, and many are hitting their ellipse turning point indicators.

And several are forming a bearish wedge pattern.

Will the stock market get a pullback from all this or just another pause that refreshes.

I don’t know, but I prefer to be a buyer of a pullback than to chase in here.

The ellipse turning point indicators highlight zones to look for resistance. The last time the ellipse caught the high, we had about a –5% pullback.

There are a few things to consider.

Let’s review:

• Many of these indices have a rising wedge on a daily time frame along with momentum divergence.

• We don’t know the magnitude of a pullback, but we do want to add to longs when it does occur.

• What we don’t believe will happen is a pullback that will take out the March low.

• The momentum factor ETF (MTUM) has reversed sharply off the upper end of its regression trend channel, and we believe there is more to go.

