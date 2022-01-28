Are Nasdaq 100 Futures Ready For Strong Rally?

We like what appears to be a short-term bottom developing on the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX), and we are bullish on a long trade right here.

Getting above Tuesday’s high of 14520 would clear the highs of this week and be a solid place to add to any long trade.

It’s a volatile market so patience and discipline are key. One step at a time.

Let’s see if the Nasdaq 100 can eventually get to and above the yellow 50-day average at 15000. Above that area would then target the December lows at 15500. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 futures have a similar pattern, so maybe the market is ready for a strong bounce.

March Nasdaq 100 Futures Trading Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.