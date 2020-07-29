Are Key Global Currencies Setting Up For Major Trend Changes?

The past several weeks have seen the US Dollar decline sharply and the Euro and Aussie Dollar rally.

These swift moves have helped push gold to new highs.

But they have also brought this trio of currencies to a critical juncture – see 3-pack of “monthly” currency charts below. The US Dollar is testing trend support at (1) while the Euro and Aussie Dollar are testing trend resistance at (2).

Currencies Face Big tests of Support and Resistance!

So will the these short-term moves end here and allow the broader trend to continue? Or will the US Dollar break down and Euro / Aussie Dollar breakout higher, causing major trend changes?

Stay tuned!

Currency Charts on “monthly” time frame – US Dollar, Euro, Aussie

