Are Junk Bonds Starting To Weaken? Stock Bulls Hope Not!

Several risk on indicators surged higher into year-end, such as small cap stocks and junk bonds.

And as we typically see, this coincided with a big year-end stock market rally.

Today we take a look at the Junk Bonds ETF (JNK) to see if this is sustainable into Q1 of 2024.

Below is a weekly chart of the $JNK. As you can see, the Junk Bonds ETF has tested the Q1 2023 highs (resistance) for the past 3 weeks at (1). $JNK is also testing this important price level while its RSI is the highest in a few years at (2).

To sum it up, junk bonds are overbought and testing price resistance… and starting to slip a bit. Stock market bulls hope $JNK doesn’t continue lower. Stay tuned!

$JNK Junk Bonds ETF “weekly” Chart

