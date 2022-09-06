Are Growth Stocks Triggering Bearish Sell Signal?

Interest rates remain elevated and this has taken its toll of the stock market… and particularly growth stocks.

While several growth stocks remain in the technology sector, the damage has been wide spread.

In todays chart, we take a look at the performance ratio of two major Russell 1000 Growth and Value ETFs ($IWF to $IWD).

As you an see in the chart below, this ratio seems to have double topped and price is now trading below neckline support at (1). Yikes!

Moreover, if growth stocks continue to underperform value stocks, it would send yet another sell signal to the broader market. Do bulls have what it takes to help growth stocks recover quickly? If not, it could get ugly. Stay tuned!

$IWF / $IWD Growth to Value ETF Performance Ratio Chart

