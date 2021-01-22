Are FAN-MAG Stocks Ready To Lead Bull Market Again?

Over the past several years, the stock market has enjoyed leadership from large cap tech stocks like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOGL).

These stocks peaked out last fall and underperformed into year end. But the are beginning to perk up. And the bull market could use their renewed leadership. In today’s video, we discuss current investing and trading themes, examine the health of the major stock market indices, and highlight trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Growth stocks re-emerge as value stocks pause.

Semiconductor stocks and small cap stocks (i.e. Russell 2000) are under-performing the broader market.

Global growth stock to watch: $PICK

Stock Market Today Video – January 21, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.