Are Commodities Nearing the Bounce Zone?

Gold and silver have stolen the headlines while trading at elevated prices.

But there are a lot of commodities showing weakness (see Crude Oil). And the Invesco Commodities ETF (DBC) highlights the overall underperformance of the group.

DBC is down over 12 percent off its September high and momentum is very weak (and oversold). That could be a good thing short-term as price is oversold and at important price support ($22). Time for a bounce?

Note that the following MarketSmith charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$DBC Commodities ETF Chart

