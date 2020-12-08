Are Bullish Investors Right to Factor Vaccine Into Market Prices?

Vaccine hopes continue to spur investor confidence that an economic rebound is in swing and could get a boost in the months ahead. Whether this happens are not is the trillion(s) dollar question.

The market (i.e. traders/investors) factor all “known” information and risks into the price. Right now there are some things in flux so investors have to follow price while remaining disciplined. In today’s video, we dig into the latest investing themes, look at our sector rankings and performance, while highlighting trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq (QQQ) is trading at new highs while the S&P 500 (SPY) stalls a bit.

Tech stocks are nearing an inflection point versus the broader market.

Defensive stocks and sectors are under-performing.

The biotechnology sector (IBB) is leading despite a lagging health care sector (XLV)

Stock Market Today Video – December 8, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.