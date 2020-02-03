Are Bank Stocks Reversing From Bullish to Bearish?

It goes without saying that the health of the banks are important to the economy.

And this also carries over to the stock market.

When the banks are moving higher, it’s a bullish indicator for the broad market.

In today’s chart, we look at the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

As you can see below, selling pressure has come into play just as KBE was attempting to breakout above a bull flag pattern.

This weakness has taken the Bank ETF (KBE) from a bullish stance to a cautious one. KBE has now fallen below its near-term uptrend line and back into its 3 year falling channel.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Continued selling will send a bearish message to the broader market (and economy). Stay tuned!

$KBE Bank ETF Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.