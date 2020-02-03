Are Bank Stocks Reversing From Bullish to Bearish?

Chris Kimble
By
Chris Kimble
-

It goes without saying that the health of the banks are important to the economy.

And this also carries over to the stock market.

When the banks are moving higher, it’s a bullish indicator for the broad market.

In today’s chart, we look at the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

As you can see below, selling pressure has come into play just as KBE was attempting to breakout above a bull flag pattern.

This weakness has taken the Bank ETF (KBE) from a bullish stance to a cautious one. KBE has now fallen below its near-term uptrend line and back into its 3 year falling channel.

Continued selling will send a bearish message to the broader market (and economy). Stay tuned!

$KBE Bank ETF Chart

bank etf stocks failed bull flag pattern bearish investing chart february year 2020

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE – PLEASE READ INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR