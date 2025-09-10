Analyst Days and Shareholder Meetings Add To Macro Backdrop

Uber, Visa, Apple, and Nike host company events this week ahead of August inflation data

CrowdStrike, Wynn Resorts, Alibaba, and FedEx hold meetings after the Fed’s interest rate decision

Investors can connect the macro and micro dots to prep for a busy Q4

We are in a busy stretch on both the economic and corporate calendars. Last week, we highlighted the major conferences that could draw volatility at the industry level.

Today, let’s zoom in on a handful of companies hosting Analyst Days and Shareholder Meetings. These two corporate event types can surprise investors, as new information about short-term trends and strategic plans crosses the wires.

We’ve seen that play out already this week—Uber Technologies (UBER) took part in a Fireside Chat with Goldman Sachs analysts on Monday. On tap today are a trio of headliners: Visa (V) welcomes stakeholders at its Investor Day 2025, Apple’s (AAPL) Reveal Event in Cupertino, Calif., is the center of the tech world in the afternoon, and Nike (NKE) addresses analysts’ questions throughout the day.

These firm-specific and focused meetings are the little clues between earnings seasons that can help investors stay abreast of emerging developments. What’s more, they bring color to macro data. Inflation numbers continue rolling in this week, but soon Wall Street’s attention will turn to two key areas.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Retail Sales: According to our Economic Calendar, with data licensed from Econoday Inc., those numbers cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday the 16th. Recall that the July report put out by the US Census Bureau during the middle of last month was solid, with material upward revisions to June’s spending data. From many accounts, the back-to-school shopping season was a success, though higher tariff rates loom for US consumers and small business owners.

Federal Reserve Policy: The two-day policy meeting is a so-called “live” one, as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to cut its policy rate. Ahead of Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a quarter-point ease is anticipated. If very soft inflation data comes across for August, a jumbo 50-basis-point cut can’t be ruled out. Many CEOs and CFOs, along with investors, will surely be tuned into what Chair Powell says during his press conference next Wednesday afternoon. Don’t forget that it’s September, which means we’ll get a fresh set of the “dots,” or the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), along with the rate decision.

Four global companies have a chance to react to the macro news at their respective Analyst Days and Shareholder Meetings through month-end. (There’s even a bellwether earnings report tossed in the mix.) Together, a better sense of the business landscape may be garnered heading into the fourth quarter. Here are the four company events to watch:

September 17: CrowdStrike (CRWD) Analyst Day

The world’s largest cybersecurity company has seen its stock price dip thus far in the second half. CRWD peaked at $518 in early July, then tumbled more than 20% to $403 last week. Nothing appears to be wrong—the $105 billion market cap company topped revenue and adjusted earnings estimates in its latest quarterly report, along with logging record net new annual recurring revenue. A light Q3 guide stung shares, however.1

CrowdStrike’s team is on the speaking schedule this afternoon at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference in San Francisco. They also present at Fal.Con 2025 next week on the 15th. It all culminates with an Investor Briefing from Fal.Con just as the Fed’s rate decision comes across. CrowdStrike’s next earnings report is Tuesday, November 25 AMC (unconfirmed).

September 19: Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Analyst Day

CRWD has come off its high, but WYNN has been winning. Shares of the casino and gaming company have nearly doubled from their April low amid record adjusted profits from its Las Vegas operations. Interestingly, recent news reports suggest that Vegas vacations are not all they could be.2

Still, despite missing on adjusted EPS, Wynn tallied robust booking trends domestically, while its Macau (China) activity could be on the mend after a years-long struggle.3 Stockholders may receive color on all these areas at the Analyst Meeting from the Wynn Culinary Festival Las Vegas 2025 gathering. Wynn’s next earnings report is Tuesday, November 4 AMC (unconfirmed).

September 25: Alibaba (BABA) Shareholder Meeting

Speaking of China, the BABA bulls have been charging forward. The retailer’s shares are a few dollars and a few months from reaching a four-year high. Fundamentally, the company rocked parts of the tech world after its Q1 2026 quarterly report when it announced the development of new AI chips to potentially fill the void left by NVIDIA.4Alibaba’s next earnings report is Friday, November 14 AMC (unconfirmed).

September 29: FedEx (FDX) Shareholder Meeting

Bringing it home, FedEx delivers its fiscal first-quarter earnings report next Thursday night (the 18th). The bar could be low, given a 20% stock-price decline over the past 12 months. Investors continue to await details on the firm’s intention to spin off its Freight division—maybe they’ll get that clarity on the morning of September 29.5 That’s when CEO Raj Subramaniam and other FedEx executives welcome investors at the company’s virtual Annual General Meeting.

The Bottom Line

Markets face a busy stretch of macro releases and firm-specific events in the coming weeks. Is fear running high? No. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) hovers around 15, suggesting only modest expected day-to-day swings in the S&P 500. The price-action backdrop can change swiftly, though, and investors have the opportunity to hear the latest nuggets of industry wisdom at Analyst Days and Shareholder Meetings through the end of the month.

Sources:

1 CrowdStrike Swings to Loss, Revenue View Undershoots, The Wall Street Journal, Dean Seal, August 27, 2025, https://www.wsj.com

2 Visitors dropped for a 6th straight month in Las Vegas as head of tourism insists Sin City isn’t dead, Andres Gutlerrez, August 30, 2025, https://www.cbsnews.com

3 Wynn Resorts Logs Lower Profit, The Wall Street Journal, Kelly Cloonan, August 7, 2025, https://www.wsj.com

4 China’s Alibaba develops new AI chip to help fill Nvidia void, WSJ reports, Reuters, August 29, 2025, https://www.reuters.com

5 How FedEx’s Freight spinoff could impact shipper contracts, Supply Chain Drive, Max Garland, August 7, 2025, https://www.supplychaindive.com

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.