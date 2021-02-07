Amazon and E-Commerce Are Firing On All Cylinders!

2020 has been a notable year for e-commerce. Many online retailers benefited as brick-and-mortar stores went into shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result was an acceleration in e-commerce sales growth, and record penetration rates.

The Data Story for Amazon and E-Commerce

Even giants like Amazon (AMZN), which generates $500 Billion in total GMV, have seen strong growth despite their size. The have grown their logistics and fulfillment square footage by 50 percent in 2020!

It may feel like e-commerce has already taken over the world, yet it continues to make up just 20-30 percent of total U.S. retail sales. The story continues to unfold and many companies are firing on all cylinders, including Amazon.

This past quarter, eBay (EBAY) announced a handful of tools for sellers and buyers and experienced record growth adding more GMV in 2020 than the past 7 years combined.

On the other hand, brick and mortar giants like Walmart are leveraging their existing widespread infrastructure to pave the way for future growth.

Twitter: @_SeanDavid

The author or his firm have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.