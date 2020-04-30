Akamai Earnings Strong But Stock Downgraded, Cycles Point to Volatility

Akamai Technologies NASDAQ: AKAM reported Q1 earnings on 4/28 after-hours. The company reported EPS of $1.20, which beat consensus estimates of $1.16.

Revenue came in at $764.30M, which also beat consensus estimates of $749.75M.

Akamai pulled its full year 2020 guidance due to uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the heels of this report, Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai stock (AKAM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set a $107 PT. The analyst believes that the remote-work tailwind will fade through the end of the year.

AKAM traded down about 4% on the trading day.

Given this background, let’s take a look at the weekly charts.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

At askSlim.com we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly analysis suggests that the stock has formed a megaphone pattern. The next projected intermediate-term low is due between the end of May and early June. Weekly momentum is positive.

On the upside, there is a Fibonacci extension zone from 108.23 – 110.09. On the downside, there is an intermediate-term support zone from 91.72 – 87.81. For the bears to gain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a close below 82.26.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

AKAM has formed a megaphone pattern on the weekly. The analysis suggests that the stock will trade in a range within the megaphone for the next several weeks. We would expect to see AKAM trade down to the intermediate-term supports beginning at 92 by the end of May.

