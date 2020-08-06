3 Major Investing Themes for the Rest of August

Today I want to highlight 3 major stock market and investing themes to watch this month (August).

Many will look familiar, as I’ve been writing about them for a while now.

1. Junk Bonds and High-Grade Investment Bonds (JNK, LQD)

2. The banking and financial sectors of the market.

3. The dollar, low rates, rising metals, up move in sugar and all the factors that still support a stagflation theory.

As long as the Federal Reserve continues to buy debt and high-grade corporate bonds, no reason to get negative on the market.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Also, on that point, any sell-off will surely be met with more Fed accommodation, as well as more government stimulus.

That brings me to why the banks should remain in your crosshairs.

Here is where we see the stress of large unemployment, business foreclosures and loan repayments.

Banks can catch up or remain a ball and chain that might eventually lead to a US downgrade or at the very least, a reason the market will top out.

Finally, with the gold’s parabolic rally, the dollar drowning, the rates dropping and the money supply constantly growing, stagflation is real.

That means watch and trade not only gold and silver, but also the other commodities such as palladium, copper, sugar, lumber, and oil.

The food commodity prices are still at a 100-year low versus the SPY. So, wheat, corn, and soybeans are probably the cheapest investment you can make as at some point, the demand for food must grow, while the production of it has declined.

That is all.

Please note that Keith and I are heading on a vacation (with social distancing) starting Monday for 3 weeks, this is the last “Daily Market Update” I will write until September 1.

Not to worry, though, as Geoff Bysshe will be taking over in my absence. And if you do not already know this, he is awesome!

Thank you all for your loyal following and readership!

I will see you soon. My best to you all – Mish.

ETF Trading Levels for August 7, 2020:

S&P 500 (SPY) 332.58 gapped filled now pivotal

Russell 2000 (IWM) 149 key support

Dow (DIA) 270 now pivotal

Nasdaq (QQQ) New all-time highs

KRE (Regional Banks) 36.80-38.70 range to watch

SMH (Semiconductors) 165-168 pivotal support as it is over an ascending channel

IYT (Transportation) 179-180 now key support

IBB (Biotechnology) 142 resistance 136 support

XRT (Retail) 50.00 pivotal

Volatility Index (VXX) Did not confirm the inverted doji

Junk Bonds (JNK) 105.60 support

LQD (iShs iBoxx High yield Bonds) New highs

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.