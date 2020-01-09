3 Hotel Stocks With Trading Buy Signals

I got three buy signals triggered in the hotel stocks group this week.

I like these stocks as they are emerging from pullbacks within uptrends.

The first hotel stock chart is Marriott (MAR) and illustrates the buy signal with the yellow arrow.

The same buy signals triggered for MGM Resorts (MGM) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT).

We are only showing one chart with the signal as an educational piece so that readers will become familiar with some of the new tools we have incorporated in our toolbox.

Here’s the 3 stocks…

Marriott (MAR) – Buy Signal

The current buy signal is displayed with the yellow arrow. The short-term target is highlighted in the yellow shaded box ranging from $150—$154.50. The stock can extend well beyond this initial target area ,so I would take partial profit into that zone and look for a reversal before getting out.

MGM Resorts (MGM) Chart

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Chart

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.