3 Hotel Stocks With Trading Buy Signals

By
I got three buy signals triggered in the hotel stocks group this week.

I like these stocks as they are emerging from pullbacks within uptrends.

The first hotel stock chart is Marriott (MAR) and illustrates the buy signal with the yellow arrow.

The same buy signals triggered for MGM Resorts (MGM) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT).

We are only showing one chart with the signal as an educational piece so that readers will become familiar with some of the new tools we have incorporated in our toolbox.

Here’s the 3 stocks…

Marriott (MAR) – Buy Signal

The current buy signal is displayed with the yellow arrow. The short-term target is highlighted in the yellow shaded box ranging from $150—$154.50. The stock can extend well beyond this initial target area ,so I would take partial profit into that zone and look for a reversal before getting out.

mar marriott hotels stock analysis buy investing chart january 9 2020

MGM Resorts (MGM) Chart

mgm resorts hotel stocks analysis buy bullish investing price targets_january 9 2020

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Chart

hlt hilton worldwide hotel stock buy bullish price chart investing_january 9 2020

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication.  Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE – PLEASE READ INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER.

