3 Chinese Stocks Set to Rally Into the New Year

My firm turned bullish (long) on China’s Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng in mid-December, as noted in our weekly Technical Tuesday report.

We still like that market and believe there is room for further upside near-term.

And several Chinese stocks should benefit

Below are a few ADRs that are screening well within my research. There are several others that I like as well and have shared with clients.

Baidu Stock Chart – $BIDU

JD Inc. Stock Chart – $JD

58 Com Inc. Stock Chart – $WUBU

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.