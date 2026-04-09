2026 IPO Bottleneck Breakthrough: From SpaceX to AI Unicorns

Following years of inactivity, the US IPO market is surging with 127 filings in Q1 2026, the third-highest quarter in three years, driven by easing interest rates and a massive backlog of private unicorns.

SpaceX has reportedly filed confidentially for a June 2026 IPO at a $1.75 trillion valuation; fueled by Starlink’s 10 million subscribers, it could surpass Saudi Aramco as the largest public debut in history.

While mid-cap infrastructure firms like QumulusAI are already filing, AI industry giants OpenAI and Anthropic are eyeing late 2026 debuts.

The US IPO market in 2026 is shaping up to be a historic bottleneck break.

After years of companies staying private longer, a combination of easing interest rates and a massive backlog of AI unicorns has created a highly anticipated, albeit selective, window for public debuts.

SpaceX Ready to Launch

Just last week news broke that SpaceX had confidentially filed to go public, meaning the financials of the company are not disclosed until later. SpaceX is reportedly eyeing a June 2026 listing, and is targeting a staggering $1.75 trillion valuation, seeking to raise between $50 billion and $75 billion. If successful, this would comfortably unseat Saudi Aramco as the largest IPO in history. What’s driving this valuation?1

While the rocket business is steady, the valuation is heavily anchored by Starlink. In a post on X, the satellite internet provider confirmed they surpassed 10 million subscribers in February 2026 and are seeing revenues projected as high as $24 billion for this year.

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The IPO Race Amongst AI Unicorns

OpenAI and Anthropic are also rumored to be eyeing public debuts in 2026. According to a recent report from The Information, however, there is reported tension at Open AI between CEO Sam Altman, who wants a Q4 2026 IPO, and CFO Sarah Friar. Friar has expressed concerns that the company isn’t operationally ready and that slowing revenue growth might not yet support their $600 billion five-year spending plan.2 The company was recently valued at $852 billion after a $122 billion funding round.3 To shore up its “path to profit,” OpenAI began running ads for non-premium users in February.

Fellow AI darling, Anthropic, is said to be considering an IPO as early as October 2026, potentially aiming to beat OpenAI to the public markets. It was valued at $380 billion in February.4 Bankers suggest they could raise over $60 billion, capitalizing on their perceived lead in enterprise-grade AI and coding models.5

Q1 2026 IPO Activity

In Q1 2026, Wall Street Horizon tallied 127 IPO filings, this is the third highest quarter in the last three years, surpassed only by the massive rush in late 2025 (Q3 and Q4). This suggests that despite geopolitical tensions, the backlog of companies waiting to go public is still being cleared at a record pace.

While mega cap AI names like those mentioned above are still rumored, mid-cap AI names are already filing. Notable Q1 2026 names include QumulusAI and SharonAI Holdings. These suggest that smaller AI infrastructure companies are moving to market faster than the giants.

We’re also seeing global fintech names file to IPO, with PayPay Corporation and PicPay showing up in the data for Q1. These massive fintech players from Japan and Brazil, respectively, choosing the US markets (via ADRs or direct filings) to likely capitalize on higher valuations.

And lastly, retailers such as Bob’s Discount Furniture round out the list. This indicates that consumer-facing, private-equity-backed brands finally see a window to exit. This is often a sign that “soft landing” expectations are being priced into the IPO market.

IPOs by year 2019-2026

The Bottom Line

While the IPO window is open, the 2026 market is selective. Investors are no longer buying growth at all costs. They are demanding a clear path to profitability (as seen with OpenAI’s new ad model) and proven scale (like Starlink’s subscriber base).

Sources:

1 SpaceX Files to Go Public, Setting Stage for Huge I.P.O., The New York Times, Ryan Mac, Lauren Hirsch, Maureen Farrell, April 1, 2026, https://www.nytimes.com

2 OpenAI CEO and CFO Diverge on IPO Timing, The Information, Anissa Gardizy, Amir Efrati, April 4, 2026, https://www.theinformation.com

3 OpenAI raises $122 billion to accelerate the next phase of AI, OpenAI, March 31, 2026, https://openai.com

4 Anthropic raises $30 billion in Series G funding at $380 billion post-money valuation, Anthropic, February 12, 2026, https://www.anthropic.com

5 Anthropic eyes an October IPO, which could raise over $60B, Yahoo Finance Video, March 27, 2026, https://finance.yahoo.com​

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.