Zoom Stock (ZM) Reversal Triggers Trading Buy Signal

After a $250 pullback in Zoom’s stock price, it appears that the popular video communications / meet-up company is ready to rally.

As you can see in today’s chart, Zoom (ZM) is breaking out above its multi-week downtrend line (bullish).

Will it be a “bounce” or the start of a sustainable leg higher? Only time will tell…

But this does look like a decent risk-reward opportunity for disciplined traders. Stops at $345. Any move over $403 would provide confirmation of that a rally is occurring, with a near-term upside trading objective of $440.

