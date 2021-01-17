Zoom Stock (ZM) Reversal Triggers Trading Buy Signal

By
Guy Cerundolo
-
zoom stock zm buy signal price breakout chart january 18

After a $250 pullback in Zoom’s stock price, it appears that the popular video communications / meet-up company is ready to rally.

As you can see in today’s chart, Zoom (ZM) is breaking out above its multi-week downtrend line (bullish).

Will it be a “bounce” or the start of a sustainable leg higher? Only time will tell…

But this does look like a decent risk-reward opportunity for disciplined traders. Stops at $345. Any move over $403 would provide confirmation of that a rally is occurring, with a near-term upside trading objective of $440.

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR