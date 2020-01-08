Will US Dollar Reverse Higher Off Important Support Level?

US Dollar Currency “weekly” Chart

As many investors know, King Dollar has a lot to do with the comings and goings of asset classes around the world, especially commodities (i.e. precious metals and oil) and emerging markets equities and debt).

So pay attention here!

The US Dollar Index decline is now testing an important confluence of support. This support level includes its 23% Fibonacci retracement level as well as its 15-month rising channel at (1).

What the Dollar does at (1), will send an important message to commodities, precious metals, and investors around the globe. Stay tuned!

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.