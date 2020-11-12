Will Regional Banks (KRE) Rally Continue as Stock Market Holds?

Tuesday, we looked at our core stock market ETFs as either hiding or holding their ground.

Today’s price action shows that at least for now we are holding, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Transportation Sector ETF (IYT), Regional Banks Sector ETF (KRE), Biotech Sector ETF (IBB), and Semiconductors Sector ETF (SMH) are currently trading inside the range from Mondays high and low.

KRE has been the largest underperformer amongst the ETFs, but with its recent breakout in price, the Regional Banks ETF (KRE) could give us some great opportunities as this sector is finally building momentum to the upside.

Above is a weekly chart of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) which is one of KREs top holdings.

Interestingly enough while KRE has been stuck under the 50 week moving average, SIVB was able to clear it long ago and now looks for a phase change as the 50-WMA will cross over the 200-WMA soon.

With such a large runup it can be tough to find healthy risk to reward from a longer term perspective, but if money continues to rotate into this sector then its outperformance from the other holdings makes it a good company to keep on our watchlist.

Another top holding is Truist Financial Corp (TFC).

Sitting right upon the 200 week moving average, TFC has been able to outperform KRE which is still sitting between the 50 and 200 week moving averages in a recovery phase.

While the regional banking sector along with the rest of the market is still digesting its move from Monday, keeping an eye for building support in this sector could make for some great plays as more money flows into this area.

Watch Mish’s most recent appearances on Fox Business and Yahoo Finance!

https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6208771361001/#sp=show-clips

https://finance.yahoo.com/video/stocks-rise-tech-shares-recover-201138988.html

S&P 500 (SPY) Back over Mondays low with Support 354.

Russell 2000 (IWM) 169.33 Support.

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) 291.40 Support. Lots of digestion from Monday.

Nasdaq (QQQ) Bounced off 10-DMA. Major support 280.

KRE (Regional Banks) Support 45.22

SMH (Semiconductors) Strong close with support range from 187 to 190.

IYT (Transportation) Needs to hold gap from 206.66 or could see break back to 203.40 the 50-DMA

IBB (Biotechnology) Finally made a higher close from consolidation at 137 area.

XRT (Retail) Almost no change from yesterday’s close of 54.67. But still holding.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.