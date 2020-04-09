Will Nasdaq 100 Index Rally Stall at Regression Trend Channel?

Nasdaq 100 Index Chart

The Nasdaq 100 Index rally is nearing strong price resistance.

Not only has the tech index rallied into its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement but it is hitting its regression trend channel.

I can also see a momentum divergence forming.

I am worried that the next pullback will be a deep one, so I am turning cautious here and do not think it’s a good spot to be adding to longs.

