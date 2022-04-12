Will Head & Shoulders Pattern Send Semiconductors Index (SOX) Deep In Red?

By
Chris Kimble
-

Today we share another important chart for the Semiconductors. Why? Because they are a market leader that has fallen on hard times this year.

And, as you may have noticed, we always bring to light the latest reversals and key tests of support/resistance in an effort to highlight potential trend changes.

Just last week, we shared a chart 2-pack looking at key trend line tests for the Semiconductors ETF (SMH). Today, we look at a harrowing pattern for the Semiconductors Index (SOX).

In the “weekly” chart of the $SOX, we can see that the Semiconductors Index has formed a head and shoulders pattern over the past 9 months. And it is testing neckline support right now!

If this read would happen to be correct and support fails at (1), the SOX Index could experience a lot of red going forward. Time to watch the leader of all leaders for the past decade-plus… bulls better put up a fight or it could get ugly in tech land. Stay tuned!

Semiconductor Index (SOX) “weekly” Chart

semiconductor index sox bearish head and shoulders price pattern chart year 2022

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

