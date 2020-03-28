Will Boeing’s Historic Stock Price Reversal Hold?

Just last week we looked at Boeing (BA), highlighting it’s 45 year rising trend channel.

At the time, the Boeing’s stock price was nearing a test of the lower trend line. And within hours, Boeing had broken through the trend line with force (falling as low as 89.07).

Super bearish, right? Well, the jury is out on that after the stock (and broader market) embarked on a monster 3-day bear market rally.

As you can see in today’s chart update, it appears to be the largest bullish reversal for Boeing in 50-years!

The jury is still out because there’s still 2 days left in the month for this candle to change… and in this environment, 2 days seems like an eternity.

Stay tuned!

$BA Boeing “monthly” Stock Chart

