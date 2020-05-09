Why the Bullish US Dollar Theory Is Flawed

Maybe I just love a contrarian view.

My dollar theory differs from so many analysts.

First, I know that the traditional relationship between the dollar, commodities and the stock market holds for a while, then completely shifts according to each economic cycle.

I have experienced it during my trading career and delved into it when I was writing my book.

Secondly, I know that all relationships in current times are historic and suspect. Just think about the NASDAQ now up on the year given all the bad news with most likely, more bad news on the horizon.

Thirdly, I have held steadfast to my stagflation theory.

Now, I see Paul Tudor Jones and other media folks beginning to hypothesize the same. After all, it does not take that much gray matter to figure out that the tidal wave in money supply and fiscal stimulus is a head’s up.

Why are so many folks bullish the dollar?

Here is the theory in a nutshell.

Dollar bulls believe that the need for dollars by foreign governments is a lay-up for the dollar.

They also believe that the threat of tariffs with China could bolster the dollar, while China devalues the Yuan. And in the short-term, they are correct.

I believe that the short-term logic though, is not sustainable.

Here are 10 reasons why.

One: rising food prices with low supply, rising gold demand returning, the rise of bitcoin all equal stagflation.

Two: rising unrest to the point of calls for a civil war and perhaps revolution, in the US and globally, including China.

Three: a second wave of Covid-19 looking inevitable

Four: no real solid implied relationship between the dollar and the market, plus the recent rise of bitcoin.

Five: in 1970s the dollar initially rose, then inflation drove the dollar down, while recession lingered.

Six: historical low interest rates-like never before with talks of the US going negative while debt soars to historical high levels.

Seven: a great reckoning soon to come in regards to the ginormous debt balloon

Eight: underestimating an alliance of China Russia and perhaps India which could threaten the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Nine: oil and Iran, which could explode at any time to drive oil up. Will make all deflation theories unravel like a bad run in a stocking.

Ten: on the charts, huge resistance at 101.

How does this impact the market?

The longer-term effect of the virus could be lower demand. But with the amount of money being dumped into the global economy, the ultimate scenario is for stag to hyperinflation. That is not good for the dollar.

Please watch the latest installment on StockchartsTV – I think you’ll like it. See link further below.

I walk you through 6 market phases and why these inflection points lead to big profits. Then, through examples, I show you how to trade them and define your risk and reward. Finally, I give you several actionable and timely trades with everything you need to know. Here’s the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUcAp1jRD0g&feature=youtu.be

S&P 500 (SPY) 294.88 is the last swing high. 287.50 is price support.

Russell 2000 (IWM) 128.50 is price support with 136.85 being the last swing high.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) 240 is price support and 247.67 is the last swing high.

Nasdaq (QQQ) New swing high at 229.32 with an open gap to fill at 220 support.

KRE (Regional Banks) Needs to hold 35.65 and clear 37.50 next.

SMH (Semiconductors) 132.75 is price support and 139.36 is the last swing high.

IYT (Transportation) Has to hold 143.50. The last swing high is 155.60.

IBB (Biotechnology) 128 cleared so now we watch to see if it holds.

XRT (Retail) 38.43 is the last swing high. 36.60 is price support.

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.