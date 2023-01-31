Whipsaw Stock Market With Federal Reserve Meeting On Tap

Today we are sharing a quick snapshot of a basket of indices that appear to be trading near important resistance zones.

The S&P 500 Index appears to be reversing lower after attempting to breakout (very important to watch). And the Nasdaq 100 has stalled at resistance (also on watch).

As well, a few European stock market indices are trading into MOB target resistance zones and at risk for short-term pullbacks.

With the Federal Reserve meeting tomorrow. we will likely see a whipsaw market today/tomorrow. So we will wait to see how things settle after that announcement

In sum, it’s an important point for the broader financial markets.

S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 ETF Charts

