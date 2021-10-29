Which FAANG Stock Performs Best Through Year-End 2021?

I’m often asked about the FAANG stocks, or what I call the FANMAG names: Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG). Usually the question is phrased as, “Should we own the FAANG stocks here?” or something similar, implying that this is one decision.

You either own the basket of six names or you don’t.

In today’s video, we’ll separate the six FANMAG stocks into three buckets: strong, neutral, and weak, based on their price patterns and return profiles in recent months. Then we’ll decide which of the six names is best poised to outperform through year-end 2021, based on the strength of their charts alone. Here are some questions we ask and attempt to answer along the way:

– Which three stocks in this group are differentiating themselves with strong charts and constructive relative strength?

– What other names are included in the NYSE FANG Plus index, and how does that impact the chart of this popular index?

– Which of these six FANMAG names is demonstrating the strongest technical characteristics and why?

$FANMAG stocks price performance chart

The author may have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.