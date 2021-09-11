What’s Next For Tesla’s Stock Price?

Tesla is the stock people love to hate. For every investor telling you Tesla’s stock price (ticker TSLA) will go to the moon, there’s another prognosticator suggesting the stock will actually go to zero.

Elon Musk is either a genius or he’s the worst thing to ever happen to the economy.

At the end of the day, the discipline of technical analysis suggests that you ignore all of the speculative theories and focus on the trend. Is the chart suggesting further upside or downside after recently breaking above the key 700 level?

In today’s choose-your-own-adventure style video, we’ll discuss the technical outlook for Tesla (TSLA) and present four potential future paths for the stock. Which do you think is most likely over the next 6-8 weeks, and why?

Here are 3 questions we try to answer in today’s video:

– What would it take for TSLA to achieve new all-time highs in the next 6-8 weeks?

– What’s the key “line in the sand” for TSLA that would confirm the stock remains in a bullish configuration?

– How can the Relative Strength Index (RSI) help us differentiate between bull and bear phases for the stock?

Ready to upgrade your investment process? Check out my free course on behavioral investing!

One Chart [VIDEO]: $TSLA Tesla Stock Chart Analysis

$TSLA Tesla Stock Chart

Twitter: @DKellerCMT

The author may have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.