What Does A Post-COVID World Look Like?

It’s no surprise that COVID-19 has caused the world to take a detour. Throughout the past several months, large swathes of the economy have become severely impacted. Everything from business travel to social outings came to a grinding halt.

According to a recent survey, 47% of respondents across 19 different countries noted they would accept a COVID-19 vaccine. 25 percent said they are somewhat agreeable and 14% have no opinion.

Innovating At Full Throttle

According to the survey results, most individuals appear to be accepting of a COVID-19 vaccine. Since the early stages of the pandemic, companies have scrambled to devise solutions.

Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed several firms posting results from vaccine trials, with many showing promising signs.

With this in mind, it’s important to think of what the economy may look like in a post-COVID environment. For nearly the past year, investors have focused on COVID-resilient businesses, but there are still many high-quality companies which are merely experiencing temporary headwinds.

Areas which have been adversely impacted – such as retail and travel – have reacted positively to the news. It’s worth thinking deeper about these areas and considering which specific businesses are attractively positioned to rebound.

