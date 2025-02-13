What CPI Is Saying About The Gold to Silver Ratio!

I had a great and informative interview today with Dale Pinkert of Forex Analytics.

We discussed many macro themes:

The hotter than expected CPI number The trouble in the bond market The dollar most likely topping out The reasons to remain bullish in gold The consumer and why tracking the ETF XRT matters Sugar trying to break out Biotech and the vanity trade The broadening of the market with the need for MAG7 to hang in there The rest of the Economic Modern Family-leaders and laggards

Dale and I also discussed the silver to gold ratio.

Here are the trifecta of inflation indicators I like to use:

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

The weakening of the US Dollar Silver begins to outperform gold Sugar busts out and goes parabolic.

Now while none of these indicators have flashed just yet, both Dale and I agree the silver to gold ratio is stretched, at resistance, and could easily reverse.

In 2020 as COVID hit, the ratio spiked hugely in gold’s favor.

In 2021 on the back of COVID and much higher inflation, the ratio dropped to 65 in favor of silver.

Since 2023, the ratio has peaked several times at 90.

Again, all in favor of gold over silver.

Should the ratio fall beneath roughly 80, and silver does indeed outperform gold, that does not mean gold will fall.

However, it will mean that inflation is picking up, and then the whole picture will change as price dictates narrative.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.