U.S. Stocks Hit Record Levels on Trade Deal, Bullish Sentiment

Stocks around the globe are rising as the new year starts with a bullish tilt.

In today’s video, we look at key news and investing themes, global stock market indices and indicators, and sectors and stocks that are leading / lagging. Here’s a recap:

– U.S. Stocks Trade At Record Levels as the Phase One Deal is Signed; S&P 500 Index Hits 3300

– Global Stocks are Rising with Their U.S. Peers

– Pharma Breaks to New Highs; Leading the Broader Market

– Breadth Metrics Continue to Confirm the Equity Rally

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – January 16, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.