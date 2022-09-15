US Stock Market Indices Heading Lower… Much Lower

Market volatility is picking up and we continue to see lower stock prices ahead.

We are looking for downside momentum to expand across the major U.S. stock market indices to the point that the June lows will be broken.

We are not looking for long ideas in this environment as we don’t see stable bottoms in place with many of the large cap stocks across most indices.

Take care to hedge and protect positions. Below we highlight the potential for big declines on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices (using our Money Flow Unit – MFU – analysis).

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.