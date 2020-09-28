US Stock Market Gaps Higher as Rally Takes Hold

It’s Monday and the new week appears ready to greet investors with a rally. The US stock market futures are up over 1 percent and appear ready to deliver the “bounce” investors have been waiting for.

In today’s stock market video we discuss key technical price levels and indicators for the major indices, updates on Gold, the US Dollar and Bonds, and trending stocks and sectors we are watching. Here’s a recap:

S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) have retaken key price levels.

At the same time, Gold just fell below a key price level.

The US Dollar remains the key to risk assets in the near-term. Watch closely!

Interest rates remain in the range as US Treasuries are trading sideways.

Stock Market Today Video – September 28, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

