US Dollar Rally Nearing Important Inflection Point

The recent US Dollar Index rally is providing a headwind for commodities, while pushing other currencies down.

Should the rally extend further, it may create a bigger disturbance in the financial markets… perhaps even extending to equities.

Today’s chart of the US Dollar Index takes a long-term “monthly” view and highlights why King Dollar may be nearing an important inflection point.

As you can see, the US Dollar has spent most of the past 25 years inside of a falling channel marked by each (1). On the other hand, the Dollar has also spent most of the past 10 years inside of a rising channel marked by each (2). These two trends are converging…

More recently, King Dollar double bottomed at (3) and the ensuing rally has taken it up toward its long-term falling trend line at (4).

Something has to give soon. Will it be a breakout higher and trend change… or a turn back lower. In my humble opinion, what happens to King Dollar at (4) looks quite important. Stay tuned!

US Dollar Index “monthly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.