U.S. Stock Market Buoyed By Strong Breadth Metrics

Sector rotation continues as value and cyclical stocks are leading the the stock market higher once more.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss current investing themes and news, technical indicators and price levels for important stock indices, sectors and stocks, as well as highlighting trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

It’s also noteworthy that market breadth is very strong.

Risk on is apparent as high beta plays are making highs, as are micro cap stocks.

Global stocks are breaking to new highs.

Stock Market Today Video – January 7, 2020

