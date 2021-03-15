U.S. Economic Debate: Reopening + Vaccines vs. Rising Interest Rates

The stock market continues to balance the bullish narrative of the economy reopening + stimulus checks + vaccines versus interest rates that are racing higher (see attached slide below).

We weigh in on this debate, along with other key investing themes and news for the week ahead in this week’s video.

Below are some key themes discussed in the video below. See extra charts further below.

– We address the debate of economic reopening versus rising interest rates.

– We look and compare IWF (growth ETF) & MTUM (momentum ETF) versus IWD (value ETF) & SDY (dividend ETF) and show the clear divergences playing out.

– We also see an acceleration in stocks hitting new 52-week highs (see attach slide further below).

The Trade Risk Weekly Video – March 14, 2021

Misc Charts…

Reopening/Vaccines versus Rising Interest Rates

Cumulative NYSE 52-week highs-lows Chart

Twitter: @EvanMedeiros

The author may hold a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.