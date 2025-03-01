Treasury Bonds (TLT) Rally Nears Important Resistance

Treasury bond yields have turned lower over the past 6 weeks. And that means treasury bonds and the popular treasury bonds etf (TLT) have headed higher.

The last such rally attempt ended with TLT after a test of its 200-day moving average.

And that’s about where this rally is right now.

This is worth watching from an trading/investing perspective (to see if lower interest rates are a real thing) and if bonds are headed higher, as well as an economic perspective (do lower interest rates mean a slowing economy?).

As usual, I share a simple chart that does the writing for me.

$TLT 20+ Year Treasury Bonds ETF Chart

Relative strength has recovered nicely, though slightly overbought. Might be time for 7-10 days of consolidation. Worth watching here for many reasons.

