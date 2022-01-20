Transportation ETF (IYT) Holds Support, Gives Stock Bulls Hope

So far these last couple of weeks, we have written and talked about trading ranges, January calendar ranges, inflation, stagflation and precious metals.

And, we have also talked and written about the Transportation sector as the prime example of not only trading ranges, but also why we believe the market will hold tranding range suport levels.

Plus, we have talked IYT as the best hope for the economy both because of the eventual end of COVID and the infrastructure package.

There are 3 reasons to focus on Transportation.

IYT has upheld support thus far IYT the ETF, could have a mean reversion trade (will explain) IYT can prosper from inflation to a degree

Looking at the support level, IYT is sitting on the 200 daily moving average.

More importantly, IYT is holding the 50-week moving average, well outperforming some of the other members of the Economic Modern Family-Retail XRT Biotechnology IBB and Small Caps Index IWM.

Secondly, looking at the chart and our proprietary indicators, IYT looks ripe for a mean reversion. A mean reversion trade implies that a stock’s price has traded to and extreme low (or extreme high), and that the price has a strong probablitity of returning to its normal pattern.

On our proprietary software, we measure the mean reversion when momentum, using the dotted line on Real Motion indicator, crosses below the bollinger band, or the dashes. Then, we wait to see if the dotted line can cross back over the BB.

Furthermore, the price on the price chart above, which broke below the green bollinger band, now needs to close above it.

Hence the work is not done. IYT must move up in mometum and in price, clearing over 263. Then, the risk to Wednesday’s low is clear.

Transportation is a key barometer to watch and potentially trade to take advantage of theses support levels. Even in an inflationary time, with low supply and rising demand, that “hoarding” mentaility can continue to move goods along to a point of course.

Furthermore, we still see an endgame for Covid-that should surely give a boost to underperforming sectors in IYT-particularly airlines and cruise ships.

Of course, the advantage of trading ranges, is when they break, you have a low risk and quick exit, plus the understanding that patience is your friend until a new support level proves out.

Please click on the links to hear my segments today on Making Money With Charles Payne, BoomBust on RT TV and Ticker TV out of Australia.

Checkout my appearance on Charles Payne – Fox:

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 450 major support

Russell 2000 (IWM) 204-205 major support back over 216 better

Dow (DIA) 350 major support

Nasdaq (QQQ) 365 the 200-DMA support

KRE (Regional Banks) 73.00 a buy area to watch for

SMH (Semiconductors) 287.00 support then 269

IYT (Transportation) 260 the 50-WMA major point to hold

IBB (Biotechnology) 128 major support

XRT (Retail) 80 support to hold-back over 85 better

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.