The Stock Market Fails To Clear Key Price Levels

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announcement continued its past promises of reducing their bond-buying program and keeping interest rates low.

The 120-billion-dollar bond-buying program will first look to reduce 15 billion per month beginning near the end of the year before it moves towards raising interest rates.

Looking through the eyes of the major stock market indices, both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) held over the prior days high but were not able to clear the gap created from Monday.

This is a pivotal price level to clear.

On the other hand, the Russell 2000 (IWM) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) tested their 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) before closing below them.

While traders watch for a strong end-of-week rally, the Federal Reserve ’s announcement hasn’t given us any new information.

This shows that the market neither has more incentive to run higher nor reason to break any lower based on the latest update.

Having said that, from a technical standpoint both IWM and QQQ need to clear their 50-DMA while both the DIA and SPY need to fill their gap created from Monday.

As seen on the chart, if these levels can’t be reached stay cautious as the market continues to show how quickly it can sell off.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 441.02 is the gap to fill.

Russell 2000 (IWM) Needs to clear the 50-day moving average at 220.91 and hold above it.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) 345.06 is the gap to fill.

Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) 369.94 minor resistance.

KRE (Regional Banks) Needs to clear both the 50-DMA and 200-DMA over 64.

SMH (Semiconductors) 260.43 support.

IYT (Transportation) 245.54 support. Resistance 249.69

IBB (Biotechnology) 169.42 the 50-DMA support.

XRT (Retail) Testing resistance from the 50-DMA at 94.80.

VBK (Small Cap Growth ETF) 285.74 the 50-DMA. Needs to clear and hold over 293.

GREK (Greece) 27.70 is the low to hold.

