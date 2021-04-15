The S&P 500 Index Is Overbought, What Now For Investors?

“Overbought means up a lot.” The Relative Strength Index, or RSI, shows a security’s price momentum relative to its normal price trajectory.

The S&P 500 index recently became overbought for the third time in the last 12 months. What does this mean for the short-term and long-term prospects for stocks?

In today’s video, we’ll look at what overbought conditions mean for the S&P 500 index and focus on some of the historical trends following previous overbought conditions. While the S&P 500 has often pulled back soon after becoming overbought, the long-term implications are actually quite positive!

– How overbought conditions in June and August of last year indicated uptrend exhaustion and potential for short-term downside

– Why overbought conditions are actually bullish indications for long-term strength of the price trend

– How the S&P 500’s current upswing relates to the leadership rotation between growth and value stocks

