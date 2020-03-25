The Economic Modern Family’s House Still Stands

I expected a 5 to 10 percent stock market rally off the lows.

What I did not expect, was for it to happen in one day.

However, the bigger question now is, is there more?

Fundamentally, the problems are still very much problems.

Italy’s death rate continues to spiral.

India shut down.

The S&P Global Ratings downgraded Delta Airlines to junk.

Unemployment and bankruptcies are swelling.

The crude oil crisis is still a crisis with a potential sea change should other countries follow Italy in closing down petrol stations.

The rate of change of those infected and dying in the US is surging.

Photo taken by Michele Schneider and used with artist permission

So, how can a solitary wooden house keep standing in the midst of a storm?

Last night we examined the Regional Bank ETF (KRE) or our Prodigal Son. We noted that, “It stands to reason that if the Prodigal Son lives up to his reputation, as the first one to signal excessive lavishness, he should be the first one to find forgiveness and bottom out.”

We also noted that the Russell 2000 held last week’s low as well as Transportation IYT, Semiconductors SMH (also on the 200-WMA) and Granny Retail XRT.

Today, all cooperated with KRE managing to close above 31.00, a key level of resistance.

Furthermore, LQD or High Yield Investment Grade Bonds cleared a short-term moving average, but with a lot more resistance overhead.

Junk Bonds JNK also rallied, but other than trading back inside last week’s trading range, it remains far from clearing its short-term moving average.

Oil rallied too. But basically, it was nothing more than an anemic one for now.

What we have is mixed signals, yet happily with a solid technical indicator to look at.

Transportation IYT, Retail XRT, Biotechnology IBB, and the Russell 2000 IWM are all having inside weeks.

What we do not know yet, is whether these four essential economic modern family members will clear last week’s highs or not.

In addition to the credit markets and oil, this gives us yet another very valuable gauge to watch- which way if any, these instruments break that range.

S&P 500 (SPY) Ok bulls-not an accumulation day in volume-not over the 10-DMA at 247. 230 now support

Russell 2000 (IWM) Inside week range-95.69-111.30

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) Not an accumulation day in volume-not over the 10-DMA at 208 now support 192

Nasdaq (QQQ) 179 pivotal with198 next resistance

KRE (Regional Banks) 30 support 33 resistance

SMH (Semiconductors) 120 resistance with 109 support

IYT (Transportation) Inside week range-116.61-138.91

IBB (Biotechnology) Inside week range-92.15-104.99

XRT (Retail) Inside week range-26.40-30.93

Volatility Index ETF (VXX) Closed down less than the Dow closed up. 40.00 new support.

Junk Bonds (JNK) 86.67 support with resistance at 92.00

LQD (iShares iBoxx High yield Bonds) 115.75 pivotal support. 120 resistance.

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.