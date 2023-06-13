Tesla Stock (TSLA) Heading To New Highs?

I have written several articles about Tesla’s stock price patterns (ticker TSLA).

As we have discussed on this blog and my blog, I don’t track nor do I know ANYTHING about the fundamentals driving the any market, including the Electronic Vehicle (EV) market. I probably should as I have my hands in a “data norming” technology that is using Unreal Engine 5 to create the “EV Metaverse” but, other than that I really don’t.

That being said, the thesis that $TSLA IS GOING TO NEW HIGHS remains intact.

What will stop it… MAJOR RESISTANCE at 257-268.

Other than that… IF (the big IF) $TSLA respects that level and pulls back, THEN I’ll be thinking of adding and getting long.

Author does not have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.